Dorothy Jean Lingle

Jean Grantham Lingle, 87, of Crystal Springs, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at Lakeview Hospital in Mandeville, La. A family service was held Nov. 21 at Stringer Family Funeral Service in Crystal Springs, followed by a public graveside service at Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Mrs. Lingle was born Nov. 6, 1933, in Gatesville, to Carl and Mable Grantham. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs. Mrs. Lingle was a lifelong resident of Crystal Springs. She was an avid golfer and member of Rolling Hills Country Club. Mrs. Lingle loved to cook and shared many of her recipes with others. She loved playing bridge with friends and was a member of the Bridge Club. She was a lifetime member and past president (1973) of the Junior Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Lynn Lingle; her parents; and brothers, Larry Grantham and Ronnie Grantham.

Mrs. Lingle is survived by her sons, Steve, of Olive Branch; Mark, of Mandeville, La.; and Carl, of Crystal Springs; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Carlene Ainsworth and Ann Greer, of Crystal Springs; and brother, Carey, of Vicksburg.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs.