Maxine Thomas, 72, passed away Nov. 9, 2020, in Kalamazoo, Mich. A graveside service was held Nov. 21 at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Harper Funeral Home and Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mrs. Thomas was born July 5, 1948, to Excell and Frances Linson. She is a 1966 graduate of Parrish High School in Hazlehurst. She worked for Home Health Care for 20 years.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husbands, Joseph Young Jr. and Clarence Thomas; and three siblings, Tiney Ross, John Linson, and Thomas C. Furnace.

Survivors include her children, Marvin Young, JoAnn Young, and Derick Thomas; two stepchildren, Clarence Thomas Jr., and Derron Thomas; five siblings, Eliza Thomas, Elma Linson, Stan Linson, Clemertine Roundtree, and Lonnie Linson; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.