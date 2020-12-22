James Estus Keys, 81, of Wesson, passed away Dec. 16, 2020, at his residence. A funeral service was held Dec. 18 at Zion Hill Baptist Church, with interment in the church cemetery. Riverwood Family handled arrangements.

Mr. Keys was born May 13, 1939, to John Austin Keys and Anna Estelle Moore Keys. He was a skilled craftsman who founded The Carpenter Shop in Wesson and continued to work there until right before his death.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann Keys; parents; brothers, Howard Keys, Carl Ray Keys; sisters, Grace “Sis” Sandifer and Elsie Elkins.

Survivors include his daughters, Diane Keys and Sandy Keys Scott; sister, Melba Crane; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.