Graveside service for Vicki Ruth Chinn, of Wesson, were held Dec. 26, 2020, at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery in Crystal Springs.

Vicki Ruth Chinn, 64, went to be with her Lord on Dec. 21, 2020. She was born on Oct. 5, 1956, to the late Oswald Earl Chinn and Anna Lee Kessinger.

She was a member of New Beginnings Worship Center and was retired from Walmart. Vicki loved painting, was in children’s ministry, and worked as a homeless shelter volunteer.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and brothers, Sam Chinn and Earl Chinn.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Adriana Bedwell (Robert) and Joy Holmes (Jerry); brothers, Lewis Chinn (Mary) and Darrell “Fuzz” Chinn (Louise); sisters, Betty Smithey (Billy) and Anita Billunas; sister-in-law, Patsy Chinn; along with seven grandchildren, Connor, Anna Grace, Charity, Cullen, Ava, Josiah, and John; and a host of nieces and nephews.