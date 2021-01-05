John F. Bauer, of Hazlehurst, passed away peacefully in his home Dec. 27, 2020. John was born Feb. 2, 1945. He was 75 years old.

John was a carpenter by trade and also self-employed in Stringer with his own grass cutting business, ‘’John and Jacob’s Lawn Care,’’ for many years before retiring and moving to Louisiana. In 2018, John moved back to Mississippi where he made his final home in Hazlehurst with his son, Terry, and daughter-in-law, Cathy. There, he taught Terry to grow the biggest garden you have ever seen. He loved sharing the vegetables with the neighbors.

John is survived by two sons, Terry Bauer (Cathy), of Hazlehurst; and Shannon Bauer (Joanne Crocker), of Laurel; one sister, Patty Crippen (David), of Monroe, La.; Audra Brown (John), of Gulfport; and girlfriend, Sandra Mury of Denham Springs, La. He is also survived by grandchildren, Jacob, Morgan, Joseph, Colin, and Maggie Bauer; Chad Holifield; and Christopher, Kim, David, Beth Ann, and Niki Hobkirk; great-grandchildren, Pace Bauer; Caden, Decker, Heath, and Julia Hobkirk; Kristis, Jade, and Abel Brewer; and Ayden Holifield; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 37 years, Patrica Ann Bauer; and parents, John F. Bauer and Chassie Mauldin Bauer.

Services were held at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Jan. 2, 2021. Interment was at Moss Memory Gardens Cemetery. Officiating the service was Rev. Jay Frazier from Lakeshore Congregational Methodist Church, Byram.

Pallbearers weree Joseph Bauer, Jacob Bauer, Christopher Hobkirk, David Hobkirk, Charlie Odom, and Will Fisher.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Blair E. Baston Children’s Hospital, The V Foundation for Cancer Research, or your favorite charity.