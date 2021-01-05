A memorial service for Virginia Faith Hutcherson Lenzi was held Jan. 2, 2021, at Shady Grove Baptist Church. Riverwood Family handled arrangements.

Virginia Faith Hutcherson Lenzi, 37, of Brookhaven, passed from this life on Dec. 29, 2020. She was born on Feb. 6, 1983, to Doyle Lyndell Hutcherson and June Rachelle Purvis Hutcherson.

She was a librarian for Lincoln County Public Library and a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. She loved painting, reading, and pleasing others. Virginia breezed into life a beautiful soul and breezed out of life in the same way. She was accommodating to others to the point of selflessness. Her beautiful, sweet smile will be remembered by many. Her sense of humor was effervescent and appreciated by all who knew her. She was smart, informed, and went forward mightily. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

Preceding her in death was her father, Doyle Lyndelle (Lyn) Hutcherson.

Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, June Purvis Hutcherson; son, Lyndon Parker Nations; and sister, Sarah Beth Hutcherson.