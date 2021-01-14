Mildred Virgil, 80, passed away Dec. 30, 2020. A funeral service was held Jan. 5, 2021, at Westhaven Chapel, Hazlehurst. Rev. Maurice Kenderick officiated. Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Mildred was born Jan. 15, 1940, in Claiborne County, to Taylor “Nick” Porter and MaryLee Porter. She worked throughout her life as a seamstress, working for over 60 years.

Preceding her in death were her parents and husband, Cleo Virgil Jr.

Survivors include her children, Mildred Dixon, Jerry Virgil, Sandra McMillian, Curtis Virgil, Larry Virgil, Patricia Clark, and Ray Virgil; sister, Willie B. Porter; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.