Betty Lou Hartley, 68, passed away Jan. 12, 2021, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. A graveside service was held Jan. 23 at Trinity M.B. Church Cemetery in Terry, with Pastor Donald L. Minter officiating. C.J. Williams Mortuary handled arrangements.

Mrs. Hartley was born March 17, 1952, in Crystal Springs to Theadore and Johnnie Mae Jordan. She was a member of Trinity M.B. Church.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Johnny B. Hartley; granddaughter, Morgan Buckner, of Crystal Springs; sisters, Mary Frances Bishop, Gracie Mae Fox, of Biloxi; and Shirley Jean White, of Terry.

Survivors include her daughter, Vivian Buckner, of Crystal Springs; one granddaughter; sister, Catherine Taylor Jr., of Terry; and brother, Theadore Jordan Jr., of Crystal Springs.