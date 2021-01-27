Dr. Ray L. Huff, of Wesson, died peacefully at age 79 on Jan. 15, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson. A native of Harlingen, Texas, Ray received his BA and MA degrees in Psychology at Baylor University and his Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at Vanderbilt University. He directed a community mental health center in Nashville before moving with his family to Miss. in 1974.

Dr. Huff served as the director of mental health services at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson and later began his private practice. He ended his career serving as director of the Southwest Miss. Mental Health Center in Brookhaven. He dedicated his life to serving others, especially in the mission field. Ray and his wife, Faye, worked as missionaries in Harbin, China, Bangkok, Thailand, and Boseman, Mont. They also served their communities through their work with Zion Baptist Church in Dentville, where they were members for 18 years, and Heucks Retreat Baptist Church in Brookhaven, where they attended most recently for three years. Ray worked with Hispanic members of the community, translating and assisting them with personal business. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, boating, travel, and scuba diving.

Ray is survived by his wife, Faye Templeton Huff, Wesson; his daughters, Kathy Rice and her husband, Mike, of Lewisville, Texas; Liz Brandon and her husband, Steve, of Jackson; his sons, Jonathan Huff, of Dallas, Texas; Will Jordan and his wife, Debbie, of Brookhaven; Bob Jordan and his wife, Angie, of Brookhaven; Troy Jordan and his wife, Bridgette, of Brookhaven; Quinn Jordan and his wife, Kim, of Brookhaven; brothers, James Huff and his wife, Gloria, of Florence, Ala.; Howard Huff and his wife, Anita, of McCallan, Texas; sisters, Carolyn McCain and Helen Henry, of Houston, Texas. Ray is also survived by 16 grandchildren. Huff grandchildren are Nicholas, Margaux, and Cheyenne, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Nathan and Sam Rice, of Lewisville, Texas. Jordan grandchildren are Lane and Kris Xifos, Lauren, Morgan, Cade, Kaley, Kail, Cannon Grace, Leighton, Kailyn, Rivers, Hayes, and great-granddaughter, Aaryn Xifos, all of Brookhaven. Ray was especially fond of his grand-niece, Sidney Elaine Lampton, of Jackson; and his late sister-in-law, Jeannie Huff, of McCallan, Texas.

A private memorial service was held Jan. 23 at Heucks Retreat Baptist Church in Wesson. Riverwood Family handled arrangements.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the Heucks Retreat Baptist Church Renovation Fund.