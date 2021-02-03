A celebration of life service was held Jan. 30, 2021, at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Dr. Dewey Wesley Smith Jr., 83, of Hattiesburg. He passed away Jan. 26 at Forrest General Hospital.

Dr. Smith was the pastor of Beacon Baptist Church and had faithfully served many churches over the span of 63 years. He was a graduate of Mississippi College and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and was a member of the Southern Baptist Convention.

Dr. Smith was known for having a great sense of humor and was famous for telling Cajun jokes. He was always happy and optimistic in his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Wesley Smith Sr. and Mary Cooper Smith; and a sister, Helen Berry.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sylvia Smith, of Hattiesburg; two sons, Scott Smith (Sherry), of Crystal Springs, and Todd Smith (Dede), of Petal; one daughter, Jennifer Allen (Ethan), of Hattiesburg; one sister, Tye Chaney, of Clinton, La.; six grandchildren, Zach Smith (Gabby), Kalee Moore (Clint), Zane Smith, Lily Allen, Blythe Allen, and Taylor Smith; four great-grandchildren, Presley Ann Smith, Grayson Moore, Benton Moore, and Opal Smith.