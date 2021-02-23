James Boatner

James Homer “Jim” Boatner, of Crystal Springs, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 15, 2021. A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at the Warehouse in Crystal Springs. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

He was a retired military veteran serving 26 years in the Navy and Air Force, and he retired from the Holiday Inn after 25 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Nettie and Will Boatner; brothers, Clay, Edgar, Otis, and Eddison; and sisters, Eddie Lee and Faye Pierce.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Lucille Mosley Boatner; daughter, Phyllis Duvall (Terry); son, Roger Boatner; step-children; Debbie Daigle, Ronnie Heft (Sandy), Mark Heft (Brenda), Scott Heft, Sandra Johnson (David), Debbie McAlpin (Keith), Janice Lyon (Archie), Scottie Bennett, Ralph Bennett (Vanessa), Paul Bennett (Tina); and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.