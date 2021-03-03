Kenneth J. Rockingham, 58, passed away Feb. 20, 2021, at Merit Health River Region Hospital in Vicksburg. A graveside service was held Feb. 27 at Hunters Cemetery in Hazlehurst, with Rev. William Price presiding. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Kenneth was born Dec. 17, 1962 to Burnell and Earnestine Shannon Rockingham. He worked at Hunter Engineering Company until his health no longer permitted.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Burnell Rockingham Jr. and Tommie Lee Rockingham; and sisters, Juanita Jethro and Rita Rockingham.

Survivors include his children, Remonica Smith, Devin Gary, both of Hazlehurst; Kamino Loggins, of Brandon; Jasmine Lynch, of McDonough, Ga.; Kenneth Brown, of Killeen, Texas; siblings, Jesse Rockingham, of Palm Bay Fla.; Bessie Brockman, of Kansas City, Kan.; Myra Jenkins, Bruno Rockingham, Alice Sandifer, Deborah Sandifer, all of Hazlehurst; Ella Warren, of Quincy, Ill.; Verdis Lee, of Maryville, Ill.; and 11 grandchildren.