Mary Louise Barlow, 90, passed away Feb. 26, 2021. A graveside service was held March 4 at Hazlehurst City Cemetery, with Elder Stacy Hilliard officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mary was born Nov. 26, 1930, in Hazlehurst to Emmanuel “Pete” and Lena Mae Barlow. She attended the Parrish School System. At an early age, she joined St. James M.B. Church in Hazlehurst. She worked at Sanderson Farms in Hazlehurst for many years and later became a private healthcare sitter.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Freddie Myers; son, Melvin Barlow; and all of her siblings.

Survivors include her daughter, Thelma Barlow Hilliard; four grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of great-great-grandchildren.