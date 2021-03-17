Mary Katherine Young Powell, 70, passed away March 5, 2021. A funeral service was held March 12 at Hazlehurst Funeral Home, with interment at Shady Grove Cemetery in Crystal Springs. Rev. Willie Jones officiated.

Mary Katherine was born on Dec. 5, 1950, in Crystal Springs to Lee Amos Young and Lela B. Guynes Young. She joined Saint Mary United Methodist Church at an early age. She worked at Copiah County School District before her retirement.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and sisters, Linda Young and Ernestine McGowan.

Survivors include her sons, Roy, Derrick Corbert, Robert; 20 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Ruth Powell, of Peoria, Ill.; Gloria Young, of Crystal Springs; and one brother, Raymond Guynes, of Magee.