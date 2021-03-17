Percy Calhoun

Percy Frederick Calhoun, 48, of Wesson, passed away March 10, 2021, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. A funeral service was held March 13 at Westside Baptist Church, with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Percy worked for the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department and the Wesson Police Department. He loved hunting, fishing, and being outdoors riding his tractor. He also loved his family, law enforcement, firefighting, and fire trucks. Percy enjoyed gardening, grilling, and cooking on his smoker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas David Calhoun and Kathleen Young Calhoun; and a sister, Belinda Laiche.

He is survived by his wife, Tricia Calhoun; son, Steven Laiche; daughters, Morgan Calhoun, Tanna Calhoun, and Brittaney Minteer; stepsons, Dylan Branch and Brent Branch; brothers, Jimmy Channell, Terry Channell, Kirk Calhoun, Jerome Calhoun, and David Keith Calhoun; sisters, Sue Rollins, and Geana Kay Keys; and granddaughter, Aurora Bates.