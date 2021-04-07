Johnnie Ray “Butch” Dear, 74, of Monticello, passed away Nov. 25, 2020, of cardiac arrest. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10 at Bethel Baptist Church in Monticello.

Butch was a Navy Vietnam veteran, band director, church worship leader, and college instructor. He was an alumnus of Hazlehurst High School, Copiah-Lincoln Community College, Delta State University, and the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

His parents, Ray and Kathrine Dear, of Hazlehurst; infant daughter, Janice DeLynn Dear; and brother, Edwin Dear, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janice Fortenberry Dear; daughter, Kristi Green, of Liberty Lake, Wash.; and three grandchildren.

Memorials may be made in his memory to Bethel Baptist Church, 73 Bethel Rd., Monticello, MS, 39654.