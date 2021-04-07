Mary Woods Haire

Mary Clark Woods Haire, 83, of Crystal Springs, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Mary was born on Oct. 18, 1937, and was the only child of Ambrose and Mary Linn Clark Woods. She graduated from Central High School in Jackson and attended Mississippi College, where she met and married her husband, Joel. She later attended Hinds Community College and earned an Associate’s Degree in health information technology.

For 63 years, Mary was a faithful pastor’s wife and partner in ministry with her husband in Baptist churches throughout Mississippi. She loved the Lord, loved people, and loved the church. She served in numerous ministry capacities, including teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, singing in the choir, and serving on various committees.

Mary was a talented artist and decorator. She loved cooking, gardening, and collecting antiques. She was a gracious hostess and found great joy in opening her beautiful home to friends and family. She was especially happy when surrounded by her grandchildren, who knew her as “Grandmary.”

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband, Joel E. Haire. She is survived by her son, Mark Haire (Reta), of Brandon; daughter, Melanie Haire, of Wesson; and grandchildren, Beau Wilson, Zack Wilson, Mary Morgan Alford (Kyle), and Molly Haire.

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 8 at First Baptist Church of Crystal Springs. Burial will follow at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Crystal Springs.