Patricia Gay Moore Steen, 75, of Hazlehurst, passed away at her residence April 2, 2021.

She was born on Oct. 21, 1945, to James W. Moore and Harrett Holmes Moore.

Ms. Steen was a longtime hairdresser in her community after attending college for cosmetology. She enjoyed Chinese astrology but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her son, Richie, and her grandchildren. Ms. Patricia will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Preceding her in death were her parents; son, Rodney Keith Steen; brothers, James “Jimmy” Moore and Steve Moore; and sister, Theresa Moore Long.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Charles Richard “Richie” Steen; brothers, Gary Moore, Joe Moore, and Kenneth Moore; sisters, Shelia Collins, Donnis Moore, and Sherry Moore; along with her two grandchildren, Elizabeth Grace Steen and Daniel Keith Steen.

The family would like to express a special thank you to her special friend Pam Erwin.