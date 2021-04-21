Albert Brown Weeks IV, 47, passed away on March 27, 2021, at his family home in Hazlehurst of a massive heart attack.

He was born on Jan. 3, 1974, in Lubbock, Texas. He lived his young life in the military and joined the Marines to serve his country. He ended up home in Hazlehurst, where he met his beloved wife, Karen Taylor Weeks. They married and moved to Crystal Springs. He had several jobs throughout his life but enjoyed his years of being a welder.

He was preceded by death by his beloved mother, Pamela Elizabeth Paggett Weeks; and his sister, Mary Louise Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Taylor Weeks; his father, Albert Brown Weeks III; sister, Janet Rosamond; nephew, Charles Hydrick; niece, Tiffany Russell; great-nieces, Jema and Jozy Hydrick, and Harper Russell; two stepchildren, Heather Herrington and Brad Bennett; and three step-grandchildren, Bethann, Colby, and Annabelle Bennett.

“I thank the Lord every day for his Love and patience with me. I have been blessed with a good life. I also thank the Lord for my family and friends. May God bless them all and be with them until we meet again.”