Clyde “Ray” Beazley, 78, of Crystal Springs, passed away in Jackson on April 23, 2021. Graveside services were held April 26 at County Line Baptist Church Cemetery. Stringer Family Services of Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Ray, as everyone in the community called him, was born and raised in Crystal Springs. He was a longtime member of County Line Baptist Church. He retired from Kuhlman Electric Corp as a manager of the welding department. He loved spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, and gardening. His love for his family and friends was undeniable, and he will be dearly missed.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Adrian Lynfield Beazley and Sadie Lewis Beazley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Dianne Mohon Beazley; two sons, Darrin Beazley (Diane), and Kevin Beazley (Holly); four grandchildren; brothers, Lewis, Roy, and Gene Beazley; and sisters, Beverly McDonald and Audrey Whitten.