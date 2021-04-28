Johnny Bishop, 71, of Hazlehurst, passed away April 22, 2021, at Copiah County Medical Center. A funeral service was held April 26 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Smyrna Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Johnny loved spending time with his family while cooking out, fishing, hunting, and camping. His favorite quote was “Can’t never could.” He enjoyed spending time with all of his family and friends but especially the grandchildren, which he was determined to name James, Johnny, or Johnett. All of his family had a very special place in his heart. His hands were strong and soft when they needed to be. He will be forever loved and missed until we meet again.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents Johnny and Maude Hurst Bishop; and his brother, Vernon Bishop.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Ginger Pickler Bishop; three children, James Bishop (Wanda), Tony Bishop (Sonya), Deidra Hall (Jimbo); stepdaughter, Alicia Schubring; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

“I’ve finished life’s chores assigned to me. Just put me on a boat headed to a river bank.

Please send along my fishing pole, for I’ve been invited to the greatest fishing hole.

Where every day is a day to fish. Don’t worry or feel sad for me, I’m fishing with the Father of the Greatest river bank.

We will miss each other for a while, till we’re together you and me. We’ll go fishing on the river bank. To all of those that think of me, be happy as I go to the river.

If others wonder why I’m missin – Just tell um – I’ve gone fishing.”