Mary Ann Jeffreys, 76, of Wesson, passed away May 4, 2021, at Haven Hall Nursing Home in Brookhaven. Services were held May 7 at Zion Hill Baptist Church, with burial at Zion Hill Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mrs. Jeffreys was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lloyd Jeffreys Jr.; and her parents, William Travick and Carrie Sykes Rogers.

She is survived by her sons, Chris Fowler (Holly), of Wesson; and David Jeremy “D.J.” Jeffreys, of Wesson; daughter, Connie Jeffreys, of Wesson; brother, Phillip Rogers (Brenda), of Pelahatchie; sisters, Joyce Shorter, of Brandon; and Phillis Greer (J.V.), of Brandon; and three grandchildren, Linsy Fowler, Ryleigh Jeffreys, and Adalyn Jeffreys.