Oddie Mae McGee, 55, passed away April 22, 2021, at University of Mississippi Medical Center. A graveside service was held May 1 at Crystal Springs City Cemetery. C.J. Williams Mortuary Services handled arrangements.

Oddie was born July 23, 1965, to Bobbie Nell McGee and J.D. Brown. Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Arnold Willis; and grandparents, Oddie Mae Terry, Inez Smith, Richard Willis, and Johnny B. Brown.

Survivors include her sons, J.T. Walker and Herbart R. McGee; two grandchildren; sisters, Vivian Bowie, Devarsia Neal, Rosie Brown, and Perry Brown; and brothers, Ronald McGee, Donald McGee, and Kenneth Brown.