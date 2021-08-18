Harvey Don Knight, 68, of Hazlehurst, passed away Aug. 12, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian. A funeral service was held Aug. 17 at Pine Bluff Baptist Church, with burial in Pine Bluff Dentville Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled the arrangements.

Don graduated from Hazlehurst High School and Hinds Junior College. He was an electrician for Marathon Letourneau and Magnetek Universal Lighting. Don was a member of Dentville Christian Church. He was a cattle farmer and loved his cats. Don enjoyed woodworking and tinkering with many projects.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Knight; sons, Travis Knight (Rheamie) and Anthony Knight (MarLee), all of Crystal Springs; brother, Jim Edd Knight, of Hazlehurst; and two grandchildren, Ethan Parker Knight and Kensley Mae Knight.