Joy Ann Carraway Granger, 82 was greeted in heaven by her great-grandsons, Gavin Ray Scott and Johnny Dewayne Scott, on Aug. 5, 2021.

Services were Aug. 16 at Pine Bluff Baptist Church in Dentville. Pastor Van Windom officiated. Interment followed in the Pine Bluff Cemetery.

A native and lifelong resident of Hazlehurst, she was born on Dec. 21, 1939, to Zeke and Ada Hood Carraway. She was a 1957 graduate of Hazlehurst High School and that same year eloped with her high school sweetheart, Johnny Nelson Granger. Joy was a faithful Christian, accepting Jesus as her Lord and Savior from a young age. She was well-loved in her community. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She retired from Packard Electric following 25 years of dedicated service.

Joy was preceded in death by her parents; her two great-grandsons; beloved sisters, Dorothy Mangold, Juanita Harris, Faye Gandy; and brothers, Thomas “Skeet” Carraway and Marvin Carraway.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Johnny Granger, and their children, Cynthia D. Broome (Gerry), Beverly Ann Oquain (David), Angela C. Hamilton, Derrel N. Granger (Chris); grandchildren, Roy Patrick, Keith Scott, Johnny Scott, Justin Hamilton, Kayla Hamilton West, Christopher Hamilton, Harrison Granger, and Holdon Granger; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Waltman (Pud); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and other relatives.

Pallbearers were Roy Patrick, Keith Scott, Johnny Scott, Justin Hamilton, Christopher Hamilton, Harrison Granger, Holdon Granger, and Lon Yeager.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Cemetery Fund at Pine Bluff Baptist Church, 11188 Dentville Road, Hazlehurst, MS 39083.