A graveside funeral service was held Aug. 18, 2021, at Hazlehurst City Cemetery in Hazlehurst for Elbert Lamar Harbour, 83, of Collins, who passed away on Aug. 14 at his home.

Bro. Hal Hatten officiated. Billy M. King-Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Collins handled the arrangements.

Pallbearers were Andrew Purser, Dalton Knight, Trey Chapman, Scott Dean, Clayton Williams, Randy Barnes, Aaron Graham, and Todd Eldridge.

Mr. Harbour was born Oct. 13, 1937, in DeKalb. He was a member of Willow Grove Baptist Church in Collins. He loved his church family and making sure he attended church when he was able. He served our country in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed coon hunting, riding horses, spending time in the outdoors, and most of all spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his two wives, Carolyn Blakeney Harbour, the mother of his children; and Ruth Puckett Eldridge Harbour; father, Roscoe Harbour; mother, Lois Dean White; and one brother, Sonny Harbour.

Survivors include his loving wife, Julia Graham Harbour, of Collins; two daughters, Lois Harbour Knight, of Hazlehurst; and Amanda Harbour Purser and her husband, Jimmy, of Purvis; five stepchildren, Angielynn Barnes and her husband, Randy, of DeKalb; Todd Eldridge and his wife, Christy, of Collinsville; Aaron Graham and his wife, Jan, of Collins; Judy Williams, of Collins; and Lisa Blesse and her husband, Steven, of Hattiesburg; three grandchildren, Alayne Harbour Purser, of Purvis; Andrew Bennett Purser and his wife, Shelby, of Purvis; and Dalton Lamar Knight and his wife, Hannah, of Oxford; and a host of step-grandchildren, family members, and friends.