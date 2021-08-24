Floyd “Alex” Rosamond

Alex Rosamond passed away on Aug. 11, 2021.

Born Aug. 16, 1981, Alex lived each day to the fullest. Alex was a person who knew no strangers. He was a loving son, husband, stepfather, sibling, and friend. He was loved by so many. Alex will be a part of each of our lives forever. He touched us all in so many different ways. He was a light that we will carry with us forward in our hearts and memories.

Alex is survived in death by his wife, Mendy Rosamond; stepchildren, Charlie and Sawyer Holmes; father, Darryl Rosamond; mother Rebecca Landrum; sister, Morgan Towne; grandmother, Murl Rosamond; aunt, Deborah Morgan; niece, Theresa Morgan; stepbrother, Jason Sykes; and stepsister, Tonya Stringer.

May the Lord be with you on this next journey going forward.