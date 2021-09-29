The Ole Miss Rebels have a new angel on their side. Carol Puryear Ford, of Ridgeland, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and teacher, passed away on Sept. 23, 2021, at the age of 72.

Carol was born Jan. 22, 1949, and grew up in Hazlehurst. She attended Hazlehurst High School, the University of Mississippi, and Mississippi College. She taught math for 42 years, spending most of her career at Copiah Academy in Gallman and Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson.

Carol’s deep love for her family, friends, and grandchildren in particular could never be matched and will always be cherished. She was devoted in all ways to her family, but her care and generosity didn’t stop there. She gave of her time freely to anyone who needed her, always just a phone call away with good advice, support, and a way of listening that put you at ease.

We will remember Carol’s laugh, her kindness, and her joy for life. Many will remember her as their favorite teacher; she was committed to supporting her students and helping them love math as much as she did. She was a card shark, spending many Sunday afternoons playing cards with her family and, later, bridge with her friends. She loved to dance, travel, and entertain, but nothing came close to her love of Ole Miss.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Frank; three children, Jason (Miranda), of Knoxville, Tenn.; Emily (Derek), of Brandon; Shelby (Ashley), of Olive Branch; six grandchildren, Avah (15), Ryleigh (13), Addison (11), Reece (10), Ford (5), and Lila (11 months); grand-dogs, Bella, Ty, and Jaxon; sister, Linda Rainer (Mike); brother, Lamar Puryear III; brothers-in-law, Dr. Bob Ford (Judy), Norman Ford (Kathryn), Keith Ford (Sherri); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Julia Goodman Puryear; her father, Dr. Lamar “Bully” Puryear; her sister, Cynthia; and her sister-in-law, Shelia Puryear.

A funeral service was held Sept. 27 at Hazlehurst United Methodist Church. Graveside followed at the Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled the arrangements.

Hotty Toddy!