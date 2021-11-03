Luther Turner

Luther W. Turner Jr. 85, of Crystal Springs, died on Oct. 27 2021. Mr. Turner was born on May 21, 1936, in Rosedale. He was the proud son of a sharecropper, Luther W. Turner Sr. and Lovie Ponds Turner. He served in the United States Army.

Funeral services were conducted at Highland Baptist Church in Crystal Springs on Oct. 30. Burial occurred immediately after at the Crystal Springs City Cemetery. Chancellor Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Pallbearers were Van Belding, Bill Forrester, Josh Granger, Jonathan Holifield, Tom Hudson, and Joe Whitaker.

He is survived by his wife, Fran Turner; two daughters, Carla (David) Rogers and Tina (Richie) Richardson; daughter-in-law, Mary Turner; five grandchildren, Kristen (Jonathan) Holifield, Kara (Tom) Hudson, Wyatt Richardson, Aspen Turner, and Makennah Turner; two great-grandchildren, Zackery Holifield and Ashton Holifield; three sisters, Evelyn Mills, Dot Whitaker, and Shirley (Jerry) Turner; one brother, Jesse Turner; one sister-in-law, Judy Turner; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, singing hymns, fishing, hunting, and working in his woodshop.

He was preceded in death by son, William “Bill” Turner; father, Luther W. Turner Sr.; mother, Lovie Ponds Turner; sisters, Ola McVey, Eva Trimm, Louise Davenport, Nancy McCool, Lovie Mae Frances Turner; and brothers, Harvey Turner and Leonard Turner.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made towards the purchase of a church van for Highland Baptist Church at 505 North Jackson St., Crystal Springs, MS 39059.