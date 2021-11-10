Larence Gatlin, 66, passed away Oct. 29, 2021. A graveside service was held Nov. 5 at Salem M.B. Church Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Larence was born Dec. 8, 1954, in Crystal Springs to Robert and Mildred Lucille Gatlin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Carl and Tommy; and sister, Ilean.

Survivors include his wife, Hattie M. Powell Gatlin; daughters, Monica Shaw, of Kansas City, Mo.; Lekeeta Gatlin Lewis, of Terry; sons, Lawrence Alexander Gatlin, of Jackson; and Clifton Jermaine Gatlin, of Terry; 10 grandchildren; sister, Maudine Eckford, of Clinton; and brothers, Joseph Gatlin, of Memphis, Tenn.; James Gatlin, of Lake Charles, La.