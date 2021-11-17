A funeral service for Gladis Estela Del Cid will be at 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Brookhaven, with burial in the Wesson Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at Riverwood Family.

Mrs. Del Cid, 55, of Wesson, passed away Nov. 11 at her residence. She was born in Uluazapa, San Miguel, El Salvador, to Candelario Vargas Alvarenga and Ana Julia Hernandez de Vargas. She was a stock clerk for Walmart. Her favorite things were gardening, taking spontaneous trips to new places and hosting family gatherings. She enjoyed “babysitting” her grand-cat and grand-dog. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend.

Mrs. Del Cid was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Francisco Vargas and Martina Alvarenga de Vargas; maternal grandparents, Cristobal Pineda and Vicenta Hernandez; and siblings, Rigoberto Vargas and Marta Vargas.

Those who remain and will cherish her memory are her husband, Antonio Del Cid; her parents; sons, Anthony Del Cid and Steve Del Cid; daughter, Gladys Del Cid; brothers, J. Lino Vargas, J. Ruperto Vargas, J. Felix Vargas, Luis Arnoldo Vargas, Romeo Vargas, Omar Vargas, Noe Vargas; and sister, Marta Lourdes Vargas. She is also survived by other loving family members and friends.