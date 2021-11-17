R. Dudley Norman, of Gallman, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on Nov. 10, 2021. He was 90 years old.

Dudley was born on March 24,1931, in Copiah County. He attended school at Gallman. Dudley was married to the late June Clark Norman, and they had two children, Rodney and Linda. Dudley attended Gallman United Methodist Church, where he served on multiple committees.

Dudley had many friends and really enjoyed running his hounds and fox hunting, hanging out and telling stories. He really enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grandkids and great-grands. Dudley was committed to serving and helping his community. Dudley worked at Jitney Jungle and Hart’s Grocery in Hazlehurst for many years before working at Sanderson Farms, where he retired. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Dudley is survived by his daughter, Linda (Perry) Hood, of Hazlehurst; three grandchildren, Robert Norman, of Wesson; Brandon (Lanie) Hood, of Crystal Springs; Chelsey (Mitchell) Wilkinson, of Wesson; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Logan, Brandt, and Braydon; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard C Norman; his mother, Elizabeth “Bessie” Norman; his wife, June Clark Norman; his brothers, Richard Norman, Elbert Norman, and Clyde Norman; his sisters, Odie Johnson, Nell Pitts, Sadie Beasley, and Mattie (Boots) Bailey; his son, Rodney Norman; and grandson, Perry Brandt Hood.

A funeral service was held Nov. 13 at Stringer Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Interment was at Gallman Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Redemption Church, 17027 Highway 51, Hazlehurst, MS 39083.