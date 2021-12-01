Mary Barlow

Mary Frances Laprade Barlow, 87, of Hazlehurst, passed away Nov. 20, 2021, at her residence. A funeral service was held Nov. 26 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Antioch Cemetery.

Mrs. Barlow was preceded in death by her parents, John and Verna Bell Crane Laprade; two brothers; one sister; and one great-grandchild.

She is survived by her husband, Harold L. Barlow; sons, Mike Barlow (Deborah), of Seminole, Fla.; and Glen Barlow (Debbie), of French Camp; daughter, Rita Barlow Robbins, of Hazlehurst; sister, Peggy Maddox, of Madison; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Ministries, 397 Brookhaven Street, Brookhaven, MS 39601.