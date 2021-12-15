Juanita Jackson McCleland, 85, of Crystal Springs, passed away Dec. 10, 2021. A funeral service was held Dec. 15 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Terry Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling the arrangements.

Mrs. McCleland was a member of First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs. She worked at Crystal Glass and Deposit Guaranty Bank.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hiram Donald McCleland Sr.; her parents, Mathus and Frances Jackson; brother, Earle Jackson; and grandson, Shaun Knight.

She is survived by her children, Donna Stoffel (Mark), Cindy Smith (Roland), and Hiram McCleland Jr.; grandchildren, Dane Knight, Jon Stoffel, and Jeremy Smith; brothers, Frank Jackson (Sandra) and Ralph Jackson; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephew.