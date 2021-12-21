Lynell Young Landry

Lynnell Young Landry, 51, of Gulfport, passed away Dec. 12, 2021. A graveside service was held Dec. 18 at Harmony Baptist Church. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Lynnell was born in Huntsville, Ala., and lived in Hattiesburg as she was growing up. She spent years living in Tampa, Fla., and Woodstock, Ga., before returning to Gulfport. She spent 10 years swimming competitively in Hattiesburg. Her love was water sports and dogs.

She is survived by her parents, Jerry and Lynn Young; sister, Joy Young McClellan (Blane); niece, Maren McClellan; and nephew, Lawson McClellan, all of Little Rock, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Bervy and Edna Earl Young, of Crystal Springs; and maternal grandparents, Rufus and Vera Carter, of Gulfport.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Harrison County Humane Society or the 22q Family Foundation.