Elvira “Christine” Lewis, Crystal Springs, passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 22, 2021. She was born Aug. 4, 1930, in Simpson County to Richard and Hortense Canoy. On April 21, 1947, she married Monroe E. Lewis. They shared 51 years of marriage. She and her husband were baptized as Jehovah’s Witnesses together in 1955 in the Gulf of Mexico at Gulfport.

A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, on ZOOM. https://jworg.zoom.us/j/6250592590 (Click on link, and fill in info.) Meeting ID: 625 059 2590 Passcode: 705054

Christine enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her four sons. She was an excellent seamstress and once the boys were all in school, she began to work outside the home as a seamstress in a local factory. She was a hard worker who enjoyed working in her yard and growing a variety of flowers. She loved to cook and have her sons and their families around her table.

She was affectionately known to most as “Mamaw Lewis” and was known to be such a kind and loving person.

Christine was preceded in death by her husband, Monroe; and her sons, Jerry and Jack.

She is survived by her sons, Rick (Terry) and Jim (Robin); daughter-in-law, Eadie Lewis; grandchildren, Teresa Parker Bailey, Michael Lewis, Joy Lewis, Christine Lindsey, Kenny Bowen, Kim Anderson, and Christina Perkins; as well as four great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the care-givers who provided loving care to Christine; her daughter-in-law, Eadie; Lela Nichols; Joann Wade; Mary Terry; Lois Watson; Pearline Smith; Mozella Welton; and Valerie Banks.