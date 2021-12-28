Mildred Conerly Henderson, 75, of Crystal Springs, passed away Dec. 25, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Harmony Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Henderson was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting. Mrs. Henderson loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by she parents, J. W. and Elizabeth Harold Conerly; and sisters, Joyce Beard and Rachel Keen.

She is survived by her son, Darrell Henderson (Margaret), of Georgetown; daughter, Rhonda Holliday (Chris), of Crystal Springs; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.