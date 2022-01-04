Mary Louise Pickett, 83, passed away Dec. 27, 2021, at Copiah County Medical Center. A graveside service was held Dec. 30 at Crystal Springs City Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

She was born Dec. 25, 1938, in Copiah County to Leon Newsome and Mary Alice Cleveland.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Charles Edward Pickett; brothers, Earl Newsome and Carl Newsome; and sister, Thelma Stamps.

Survivors include her daughters, Sylvia Newell, of Hazlehurst; and Kimberly Little, of Brandon; son, Willie Fred Reese Sr., of Baltimore, Md.; and 11 grandchildren.