Sallie Mae Stapleton

Sallie Mae Shannon Stapleton, 79, passed away Jan. 13, 2022. A funeral service was held Jan. 22 at New Life Cathedral of Worship, with interment in Greater New Zion M.B. Church. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Sallie was born Nov. 12, 1942, in Hazlehurst to the late J.C. and Candis Shannon.

Survivors include her children, Raymond Shannon, Lisa Brown, Monique Shannon, Pam Hilliard, Sidney Stapleton Jr.; 12 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; sisters, Mattie Shannon, of New Orleans, La.; and Barbra Reese, of Hazlehurst; and brothers, Willie Shannon, of Kansas City, Kan.; and Thomas Shannon, of East St. Louis, Ill.