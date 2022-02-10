Brenda Blakeney Slay

Brenda Elaine Blakeney Slay, 74, of Crystal Springs, passed away Feb. 4, 2022, in her sleep at home. Services will be Saturday, Feb. 12 at First Baptist Church Crystal Springs. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., and the memorial service will begin at 11 a.m.

Brenda was born on Sept. 28, 1947, to Thomas Evon “Doc” Blakeney and Myrtle Catherine Blakeney in Hazlehurst. Brenda graduated from Hazlehurst High School in 1965.

Brenda worked as a bookkeeper throughout her working career. She worked for Anderson Clayton, Bunge, and her last job was deputy clerk for the City of Hazlehurst.

Brenda was predeceased by her spouse, Von Slay; her parents, Thomas Evon “Doc” Blakeney, Myrtle Norman Blakeney; and her sister, Carolyn Blakeney Harbour.

Brenda is survived by her son, James B. (Trey) Chapman III, and daughter-in-law, Jeanie Carol Chapman, of Gallman; her daughter, Melanie Ann Byrd, and son-in-law, Stephen Byrd, of Hazlehurst; stepson, Bob Slay, of Terry; her grandchildren, Bryce Chapman and wife Kara Clark Chapman, Blakeney Byrd and fiancée Weston Burney, and Preston Chapman, Bradley Morris and wife Raegan, Robbie Slay, Travis Slay and wife Katie; and her five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Jo Smith and husband Gary, of Baton Rouge, La.; brother-in-law, Jimmy Slay, of Crystal Springs; sisters-in-law, Debbie Nance, of Hazlehurst; Ann Weeks and Jo Slay, of Wesson; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of special friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.