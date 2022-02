Edward Schmidt

Edward Allen Schmidt, 72, of Wesson, passed away Feb. 3, 2022, at Copiah County Medical Center. A funeral service was held Feb. 9 at St. Martin Catholic Church, with burial at Wesson Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

He was born on June 22, 1949, in Independence, La. He was a superintendent in commercial construction and worked as a public assistance task force leader for emergency management. Mr. Schmidt was a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, serving six years, and was a Vietnam combat veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen Welch Schmidt, Clarence Joseph Schmidt, and Edward O. Hutchinson; and grandchild, Everette Allen Schmidt.

He is survived by his wife, Anita Carol Schmidt; children, Chris Schmidt (Janet) and Amber Schmidt Watts (Jess); brother, Ron Hutchinson (Judy), Russell Schmidt (Pam), Mike Schmidt (Amy), and Tony Schmidt (Karen); sister, Annette Schmidt Harreld; grandchildren, Clarence James Schmidt (Lauren), Andrew Nicholas Schmidt, Hadley Barrett Watts, Caitlyn Marie Burns, Sheldon Burns, and Dalton Burns; and great-grandchildren, Kaiser Alan Schmidt and Marley Carrol Schmidt.

Memorials may be made to St. Martin Catholic Church in Hazlehurst.