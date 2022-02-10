Thomas Lee Belton Sr., 66, passed away Jan. 26, 2022. A funeral service was held Feb. 5 at Hazlehurst Funeral Home Chapel in Hazlehurst.

Thomas was born Oct. 5, 1955, to John Belton Sr. and Francis Hudson-Belton.

Preceding him in death were his parents and brothers, Walter Hudson and James Smith.

Survivors include his children, James Parker, Thomas Belton Jr., Tatyanna Robinson, Tyesha Belton, and Terronavar Cardell Belton-Towers; brothers, John Belton Jr., Willie Earl Smith, Patrick Shelton, Michael Belton, and Paul Belton; and sisters, Mae Alice Larry, Catherine Stevens, Terry Brumfield, Patricia Dawkins, Audrey Martin, and Nicole Curtis.