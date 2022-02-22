Lisa May Stanford Ford, 58, of Wesson, passed away Feb. 11, 2022, at her residence. A memorial service was held Feb. 18 at Wesson Baptist Church. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth M. Stanford and Lila C. Herion Stanford; and brothers, Leon Stanford and Ray Stanford.

She is survived by her husband, Bryce Ford; son, Timothy Ford, of Wesson; sister, Becky Rowlen (Ricky), Mary Warren, both of Prattville, Ala.; Ruth Nabors, Peggy Wooten, both of Columbus; and Joan Smith (John), of Aurora, Mo.; and brothers, Kenneth Stanford (Cindy), of Prattville, Ala.; and Buddy Wooten, of Columbus.