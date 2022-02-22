Maryann Malesa Brown, 73, of Hazlehurst, passed away Feb. 16, at her home. The services will be a private family gathering with a memorial service scheduled in Omaha, Neb.

She was born in Germany, and daughter of Eduard and Gertrud Malesa, and moved with them to Omaha, Neb., at an early age. She graduated high school in Omaha and most of her working career was in property management. This gave her opportunities to live and manage properties from Hawaii to Florida over many years, including commercial properties, condo development, and apartment complexes. After retirement, she moved to Hazlehurst and, with her husband, bought and renovated a home and remained there.

She was always up for new challenge and always active. She has traveled throughout the United States by car, RV, and airplane, including many ship cruises. She wanted to see everything out there. When at home, she was doing sweepstakes or working in the yard tending to the flowers and shrubs. She was always up for a shopping trip but only if something was on sale. Cooking was not her thing, and her husband called her the “Crock Pot Queen.”

The past few years, her hobby included crafting, which she made and displayed at various craft events in several different states.

Maryann is survived by her husband, Allen, of Hazlehurst; her daughter, Jamie Lynn Albin, of Lillian, Ala.; her son, Russell Albin, wife Cheri, and their children, Conner, Cadie, and Chase, of Omaha, Neb.; her sister, Linda Rodriquez and husband Greg, of Omaha, Neb.; her brothers, Mike Malesa and wife Margaret, of Navarre, Fla.; Terry Malesa and wife Susan, of Omaha, Neb.; Edward Malesa and wife Valerie, of Omaha, Neb.; Thomas Malesa and wife Diane, of Winter Garden, Fla.; and Ralph Malesa and wife Denise, of Claremont, Fla.; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was quick with a kind word and offered positive encouragement to all. We will miss her badly.