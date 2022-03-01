Herbert Edward Fisher

Herbert Edward (Ed) Fisher, of Crystal Springs, passed away Feb. 21, 2022, at the Baptist Hospital due to complications from COVID at the age of 70. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Ed was quite a character and lived life to the fullest. He would make you laugh when telling you stories about his life’s adventures, of which he had many. Ed was a great cook and well-known for his cheesecakes and bread pudding. He loved to hunt and just being outdoors. Ed was a U.S. Army veteran. He loved to listen to music.

He was born in Matthews, N.C., to Herbert Holland Fisher and Carolyn Moser Fisher on Aug. 24, 1951. He lived all over due to his dad’s job with Pillsbury and then his own adventures. Like his father, Ed had a good business mind, owning several businesses throughout his life. His black-powder gunsmith business was his favorite. Ed could take a nothing stock and turn it into a beautiful one.

Ed was a loving and supportive father who shared a wealth of knowledge and was always there when needed. He was always there to teach and guide and was a shining light that even in passing cannot be dimmed. Those close to him are proud to have had him as a father and friend. He is now safely home in heaven.

Ed was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Edward Fisher; his parents, Herb and Carolyn Fisher; and grandson, Quinton Mark Fisher.

Ed is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Benjamin (Kim); grandsons, Ethan, Thomas, and Liam; brother, Jim (Adrienne); sister, Cindy; niece, Zoe; and nephews, Ian and Alex.

Ed will be cremated and interred at a later date.