Mary Lou Jones, 62, of Hazlehurst, passed away Feb. 27, 2022, at her residence. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, March 4, at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Wesson Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Jones loved working outdoors in the yard and flower beds, and she enjoyed making candles.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Decell Sanders; brother, Bobby Joe Sanders; and granddaughter, Lisa Jones.

She is survived by her sons, Robert Ryan and Chase Jones; daughter, Alicia Jones Ward; mother, Vanda Nell Fairchild; brothers, Mickey Ray Sanders Sr. and Robin Dale Sanders; nine grandchildren.