John Davis, 77, of Crystal Springs, passed away Feb. 27, 2022, at Merit Hospital in Brandon. A funeral service was held March 5 at Shady Grove M.B. Church, with burial in the church cemetery. Century Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include four sons, John Brent, Ray Brent, Kimbler Powell, and Demisqua Green; eight daughters, Loretta Smiley, Theresa Powell, Karen Jones, Sharon Brent, Patricia Harris, Terrical Powell, Kimberly Davis, and Sandra Davis; 37 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Catherine Davis.