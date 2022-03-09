Linda Howard Adams, 73, passed away Feb. 14, 2022, at her residence. She was born Sept. 11, 1948, in Jackson, and was a housewife. Linda was a member of Forest Grove Baptist Church, Tishomingo.

Graveside services were held Feb. 15 at Forest Grove Cemetery, with Bro. Roger Wood officiating. Burial was in Forest Grove Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, handled arrangements.

She is survived by a son, Shane Adams (Judith); a granddaughter, Danielle Knecht (Jason); two great-grandchildren, MaKenzie Belle Knecht and James Robert Knecht; one brother, Glen Howard (Linda); and one sister, Rita Sullivan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Charles Adams; and her parents, Gates and Melba Irvin Howard.