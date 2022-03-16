Christopher L. Buie, 49, passed away Feb. 24, 2022. A funeral service was held March 12 at Copiah County Ministerial Alliance, with interment at Crystal Springs City Cemetery. C.J. Williams Mortuary handled the arrangements.

Chris was born Jan. 9, 1973, to Anna Rae Buie and Troy Powell Jr., of Crystal Springs.

Preceding him in death were his father and sister, Lori Jackson.

Survivors include his mother; wife, Latrecia Buie; children, Kristen Renae Buie, Christopher James Buie, and Caden Lamont Buie; and siblings, Demetria McKenny, Marlowe Green, Kenya Cummings, Jenica D. Powell, Terencio Powell, Corechia Sanders, Lavell Moore, Travell Moore, Troy Powell III, Vernikos Walker, Kelvin Welch, and Jerry Sojourner Jr.