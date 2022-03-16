A celebration of life memorial service for Katrina Cowen Smith, 49, will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Wesson Baptist Church in Wesson. Visitation at 10 a.m. Service will follow at 11 a.m.

Katrina, the daughter of Sonya White Cowen and the late Hollis Cowen Jr., was born in Brookhaven on March 6, 1972. She passed away on Aug. 15, 2021, with her husband Lane Smith by her side at their home in Greer, Ariz.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wesson Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 216, Wesson, MS 39191.